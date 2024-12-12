James Kennedy, who appeared on Bravo's 'Vanderpump Rules,' was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday, December 10.

Cops were reportedly called to Kennedy's Burbank, California, home after receiving reports of a heated argument between a man and a woman, according to 'TMZ,' who first broke the news.

The woman has not been identified.

Kennedy has been in a romantic relationship with Ally Lewber, but it is unclear if she was the woman who was allegedly involved. Lewber appeared to attend Kathy Hilton's holiday party the night of Kennedy's arrest. She even posted a preview of her sit-down with the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star "to read her chart" on Instagram Wednesday, December 11.

Per 'TMZ,' Kennedy allegedly grabbed the unnamed woman at some point during their argument, although cops did not notice any visible injuries.

After being arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, the 32-year-old was released after posting $20,000 bail.

Neither Kennedy or Lewber has addressed the alleged incident on their official social media accounts.

Check for updates as this is a developing story.