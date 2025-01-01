Diddy-style parties have become notorious in the entertainment world, but not every celebrity is interested to be part of the wild parties.

Many have opted not to take part in these parties, often citing personal principles or differences with Diddy behind the scenes as the reasons behind their choices.

Here are some of the biggest stars who said "thanks, but no thanks" to his parties.

1. 50 Cent

50 Cent has expressed a distaste for Diddy-like antics, making it known that he stays far away from the latter's parties. The rapper believes in being real and having integrity, and he is not shy about creating hard lines in his personal and professional relationships.

50 Cent dragged Diddy in a 2006 diss song called "The Bomb," saying "Oh I guess this means/ I won't be invited to the white parties/ In the Hampton's/ I don't give a [redacted]/ I don't wanna hang out with you [redacted] no way"

As part of the current Netflix documentary, "Diddy Do It," which 50 Cent is putting together about the allegations, 50 Cent has distanced himself from Diddy and accused him of possessing an "uncomfortable energy" around his parties.

2. Katt Williams

Katt Williams speaks about Diddy's allegations



"P Diddy be wanting to party, and you've got to tell him no... I did, I got the receipts" pic.twitter.com/CwvH3TAu1J — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) January 3, 2024

Comedian Katt Williams has revealed that he turned down Diddy party invites on numerous occasions. He shared more about the reason behind his choice on an episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

He said he chose not to attend because he wanted to preserve his integrity.

"Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did," he said. :See, I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you, that's why I can say them so freely."

3. Harry Styles

Considering the latest reports on the P Diddy, Jay Z scandal and horrific details coming to light, I'm just going to say.. this didn't age well, Harry's Excitement and our embarrassment!

I bet they wish they had left this on the cutting room floor now. pic.twitter.com/wqhlkS4GTZ — justcallmeT 👑 (@Tinajam14043176) December 9, 2024

It has been rumored that that Harry Styles has attended Diddy's parties, but this has been denied by the singer. In addition, there is reportedly no proof of his attendance at all.

Styles has notably stayed clear of all the drama surrounding Diddy.

4. Eminem

Eminem taking shots at Diddy over the years.🎯 (@JahTalksMusic) pic.twitter.com/pnRpJB497I — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) September 24, 2024

Eminem was not a fan of the Diddy's parties, and it's reportedly safe to say that he's not a fan of the man himself either.

He has previously mentioned Diddy in his older tracks, which have alluded to the sexual misconduct that the latter is now being accused of. has always been known to expose shady behavior as Diddy did, too.

In his 2024 track "Fuel," Eminem said this about Diddy: "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh)./ Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?"

5. Ice Cube

In light of the P. Diddy scandal. Here's Ice Cube exposing how the rap and hip hop industries are a government psyop. The CIA infiltrated the industry as a social experiment targeting the youth to behave criminally.



I'm posting this in hopes the youth will wake up to the lies... pic.twitter.com/c3N5WQSuBc — Redpill Drifter (@RedpillDrifter) March 27, 2024

Another fellow rapper who has stayed clear of the notorious parties is Ice Cube. The rapper, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr., is one of the artists who have distanced himself from Diddy.

He likewise openly stated that he would not be part of Diddy's events.

6. Jenny Mollen

Actress Jenny Mollen is another addition to the list of celebrities who have turned down an invite to a party hosted by Diddy. Speaking with Fox News, Mollen explained the incident, which occurred when she was just 19.

In the interview, she recounted meeting a man claiming to know Diddy and invited her to go to a party. Mollen declined the invitation.

"I was surprised that he would invite me to a 'freak off,'" Mollen said, referencing the notorious parties Diddy is accused of hosting. "So glad I didn't go."