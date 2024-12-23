50 Cent is on a troll.

The 'Power' producer took to social media Sunday, December 22, to drag fellow rap star Lil Baby, who recently admitted to cutting major losses after gambling at casinos during an appearance on Lil Yachty's "A Safe Place Podcast."

The G-Unit founder, 49, dragged the Atlanta rapper on his Instagram page saying "these young [ninjas] crazy," for losing a whopping $8 million due to gambling.

"I'm just being nosey," host Lil Yachty, 27, stated before asking, "What's the most you ever lost gambling?"

"8 million dollars," Lil Baby, 30, bluntly responded. The "YAE Energy" musician and podcast host let out a nervous laugh before inquiring how long it took for him to lose the M's.

"One day," Baby admitted.

"One day... probably like, 40 hours. 40 hours I lost like 8 million, 9 million," Lil Baby reiterated. "I made myself stop gambling. I had Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino. I'll just do s***t. I don't gamble no more."

Mike Rubin — known for his celeb exclusive all white parties — is CEO and founder of Fanatics, a worldwide digital sports platform which includes licensed sports merchandise, trading cards and collectibles, sports betting and iGaming, special events, and live commerce.

50 Cent reposted the clip to his social media, reacting with a caption that read: "Nah these young [ninjas] crazy 8 million Gambling. I thought only Floyd do s**t like that. LOL come out the joint looking distraught. I'm just glad he didn't kill no body."

"If I was losing 8 Millie gambling, I'd hang it up too," one fan wrote in the comment section. "Sidebar: These Dudes be acting like Mike Rubin is their Dads," a second wrote. Some fans in the comment section attempted to tease the rapper about saying 40 hours was "One day," however gamblers in the thread seem to agree.

"Come on he said 1 day, because he lost it in 1 shot," 50 Cent defended in the thread. "When ur in the casino and break night - it's 1 day. Gamblers know what he meant," a second argued. "I guess its not a full day until he goes to sleep lol," a third laughed.

50 Cent is on a roll when it comes to his trolling antics, recently making headlines once again after dragging Jay-Z for his recent sexual assault lawsuit. That said, he isn't worried at all, maintaining that no suspicious claims will be coming out about him.

"I don't have it," the rapper shrugged, regarding potential allegations against him. "Yeah. There's no girls gonna come out."