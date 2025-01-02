In the days leading up to her death, the socialite known as "Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein faced significant financial woes.

Just before her death at 84 years old on Dec. 31, she was on the verge of being arrested for defying court directives related to a substantial outstanding debt amounting to $344,000.

Following her absence at a contempt hearing in Miami on Oct. 23, Wildenstein found herself in hot water when Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens issued a bodily attachment warrant.

This order instructed law enforcement officials throughout Florida to arrest the plastic surgery-loving celebrity and keep her in custody until she appeared in court.

In legal records obtained by the Daily Mail, Wildenstein allegedly had an outstanding debt of $268,000 to Regal Jewelry and Gift Shop for jewelry that was not returned, as well as $75,928 in accumulated interest.

This financial obligation originated from her bankruptcy filing in 2018.

For years, the debt was left unsettled, prompting the company to take further legal measures in Miami, where she has been living for the recent years.

Failing to meet the required deadlines for submitting documents and arranging a deposition, Wildenstein caused the law firm's attorneys to petition the court for her contempt.

In a statement dated November 4, Judge Sanchez-Llorens stated that Wildenstein could face confinement in the Miami-Dade County Jail until she appears before the Court. However, she could secure release by submitting a bond worth $1,000.00.

A court session for case management had been scheduled on January 14, although uncertainty looms over its progress following the recent withdrawal of Wildenstein's attorney, David Valero.

Wildenstein entered high society through marriage and become one of the wealthiest divorcees in the world.

Following her separation from art dealer ex-husband Alec Wildenstein in 1999, she obtained a staggering $2.5 billion settlement, which only solidified her financial status.

Rumors circulated over her lavish spending patterns, claiming that she may have spent up to $1 million.

After her divorce, she accumulated a substantial amount of money, which she then lavished on fine art, fashionable clothes, expensive accessories, cosmetic treatments, and even exorbitant phone bills.

However, Wildenstein's financial situation took a drastic turn when it was discovered that a painting linked to Diego Velázquez, a major asset in her divorce settlement fund, turned out to be a counterfeit, leading to a substantial loss of her riches.

Another startling bankruptcy filing revealed the truth: her checking account had been depleted, and she found herself relying on a mere $900 monthly from Social Security benefits to make ends meet.

Wildenstein also faced housing challenges both in New York and Florida.

After her lavish residence in Trump World Tower was sold to pay debts amounting to $6.38 million, she encountered further difficulties in Florida. Her partner Lloyd Klein, the fashion designer, claimed that the property they shared had mold and ceiling damage.

However, a judge ultimately decided that these issues were not sufficient grounds to withhold rent, resulting in the eviction of Wildenstein in April.

Reports indicate that Wildenstein had been residing in a luxurious Miami Beach condo valued at $800,000 under a legal agreement. Unfortunately, she neglected to fulfill her obligations to cover taxes, maintenance, and utilities.

Despite being served with a lawsuit, Wildenstein remained unresponsive. Her most recent sighting was on a romantic outing with Klein in Paris on December 18.

Wildenstein died in Paris, France, due to pulmonary embolism.