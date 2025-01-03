Wayne Osmond, a cherished member of the Osmond family and beloved entertainer, passed away on January 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was 73.

His brothers Donny, Merrill, and Jay Osmond confirmed the cause of death, revealing that Wayne died peacefully after suffering a stroke.

Donny, 67, shared a heartfelt tribute to his brother on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the chance to visit him in the hospital before his death.

"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone," Donny wrote. He went on to reflect on their bond, saying, "Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity."

Merrill, 71, honored Wayne's memory in a Facebook post, describing him as "a saint" and a man of remarkable humility.

Merrill shared how he rushed to the hospital upon hearing of Wayne's stroke to say goodbye. "I've never known a man that had more humility...an individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met," Merrill wrote. He also praised Wayne's musical talents, calling him a genius who touched the hearts of millions.

Jay, 69, posted his own tribute on Facebook, describing Wayne as "a true legend."

Reflecting on their close relationship, Jay shared, "Throughout my life, I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades."

Wayne's life was marked by remarkable achievements and challenges. He was a member of The Osmonds, an original barbershop quartet and later contributed to the group's success as a musician and songwriter.

Despite health struggles, including a brain tumor in 1997 and a stroke in 2012, Wayne remained resilient.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathlyn White, their five children, and a legacy of music that will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.