Jen Shah, former star of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' has had her prison sentence reduced — again.

Her sentence —initially six and a half years—has been shortened by another eight months, moving her expected release date up to December 19, 2027.

According to inmate records obtained by 'E! News,' Shah, who began serving her time at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas in February 2023, previously saw her sentence reduced by one year just a month after reporting to prison. This latest reduction marks the second time her punishment has been decreased.

The reality star was convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme that targeted senior citizens, a crime that was prominently featured in a dramatic episode during season two of 'RHOSLC.'

Initially maintaining her innocence, Shah eventually pled guilty in July 2022, just days before her case was set to go to trial. During her court appearance, she acknowledged her wrongdoing, telling the judge, "I knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

Despite her time in prison, the 51-year-old has still managed to engage with the drama surrounding the Bravo reality series.

After the show's fourth season finale aired in January, a statement attributed to Shah was posted on her Instagram Story, addressing claims made by her co-star Heather Gay about a mysterious black eye.

"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," she wrote. Shah also pointed out her ongoing influence on the show despite being behind bars, saying, "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle, and end of season 4."

Shah, a mother of two sons, also claimed 'Housewives' executive producer Andy Cohen "is still butt hurt" after she refused to interview with him after her explosive legal drama.

"Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye," she asked. "Next story."