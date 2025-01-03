Chrissy Teigen’s Half-Naked Sauna Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Chrissy Teigen has stirred controversy among fans over a steamy semi-nude photo during a family vacation with her husband, John Legend, and kids.

In the Jan. 1 image, Teigen is covered in a white towel as she unwinds in a sauna.

In her Instagram caption that reads "Saunasa!," the mother of four was makeup-free with her head inclined to the side with a look of serenity.

Followers had mixed reactions to the post. Many commented on her natural beauty and mentioned their love for saunas, while others slammed her for posting a revealing photo.

One user commented, "Knew you couldn't resist not post a picture semi nude," while another remarked, "Nobody loves themself more than Teigen."

More critiques included, "What have you done to your face?" and "Hope you don't do anything weird this year."

Here's what others are saying:

Despite the backlash, Teigen's post attracted significant engagement, with many supporters defending her choice to share the photo.

It's worth noting that Teigen has received criticism in the past for wearing casual attire and seemingly not caring about the public's opinions on her fashion choices.

Teigen and Legend share four children together: Luna, 8; Miles, 6; and 1-year-old twins Esti and Max. The couple have been together since 2006 and married since 2013.