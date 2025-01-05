Jonathan van Ness is going viral for his chosen attire for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The "Queer Eye" star hit the red carpet wearing a green off-shoulder dress.

His chosen look for the night has sparked a multitude of comments on social media.

Some have praised him for attending the event in a dress, while others have mocked and criticized him over it.

"It's so sad that this person needs attention so much that they are putting on this kind of display," one commenter said on X. "It's truly sad."

A fellow user on X said, "Dude doesn't look like a lady lol."

"Grok tells me I should be more positive so I'm going to add that she's beautiful," another user said.

Here are some more comments on the hair stylist's green dress:

Jonathan Van Ness looks stunning on the Golden Globes red carpet — 𝐒𝐚𝐪𝐢 🆇 (@saqi__2) January 5, 2025

Jonathan Van Ness is stealing the spotlight again! pic.twitter.com/ZbnvQsCsNL — StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) January 5, 2025