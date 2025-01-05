Jonathan van Ness is going viral for his chosen attire for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The "Queer Eye" star hit the red carpet wearing a green off-shoulder dress.

His chosen look for the night has sparked a multitude of comments on social media.

Jonathan van Ness
US hair stylist Jonathan van Ness arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Some have praised him for attending the event in a dress, while others have mocked and criticized him over it.

"It's so sad that this person needs attention so much that they are putting on this kind of display," one commenter said on X. "It's truly sad."

A fellow user on X said, "Dude doesn't look like a lady lol."

"Grok tells me I should be more positive so I'm going to add that she's beautiful," another user said.

Here are some more comments on the hair stylist's green dress:

