Ricky Gervais shared the cutting jokes he apparently would have made had he been hosting this year's Golden Globe Awards.

Known for his sharp wit, the comedian revealed the edgy material he had in mind for the event in a series of recent posts on social media.

Having hosted the Golden Globes multiple times, Gervais' humor became increasingly controversial, especially with his last time hosting in 2020, when his jokes took jabs at Hollywood's elite in a way that shocked viewers.

Were he hosting in 2024, it appears he only would've upped the ante in that regard.

"Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday," Gervais posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. "It's been a pretty good year for material."

Wasting no time with the would-be Golden Globes quips, the comedian said, "Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it's been."

He continued, "Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren't content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world..."

The comedian then shifted gears to another controversial topic, referencing Justin Timberlake's legal trouble earlier this year, when he pled guilty to driving while impaired.

"Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving," Gervais offered. "If he'd have gone to jail he'd have heard the words 'Sexy Back' a lot more often.

Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving.

And that's not all, the comedian also jumped on the Diddy comedy train in light of the hip-hop mogul's very public legal entanglements and incarceration.

"Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy's parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn't leave him alone," Gervais added. "Eventually he had to shout 'Imma Midget, not a child.'"

Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone.

As always, Gervais made sure his boundary-pushing humor is not for the faint of heart.

And though he likely won't return to the Golden Globes stage anytime soon, his latest remarks remind us why his brand of comedy still garners attention for being brutally honest and unafraid to tackle sensitive subjects.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, air live on CBS this Sunday evening. Check your local listings.