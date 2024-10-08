'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness has opened up about appearing in a recent campaign commercial for Donald Trump.

Jonathan Van Ness, widely recognized as a co-host on 'Queer Eye,' recently found themself unexpectedly featured in a political TV advertisement supporting Trump. The ad, which attacked Vice President Kamala Harris and non-binary pronouns, used a clip of Van Ness, drag queen Pattie Gonia, and Harris, during a conversation.

Van Ness, according to the 'Daily Beast,' has opened up about the ad.

In the ad, a narrator starkly contrasts Harris and Trump, stating, "Crazy liberal Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you." Van Ness, 37, took to Instagram to express their surprise and discomfort with the ad.

They described the experience as "surreal" and "kind of iconic, but mostly very unsettling." The ad, produced by a pro-Trump political action committee (PAC), highlights a moment from an interaction Van Ness had with VP Harris during Pride Month, but frames the use of gender-neutral pronouns as part of its attack on liberal values.

Van Ness responded on Instagram with sharp criticism of the ad's message, pointing out its vilification of marginalized communities.

"In this commercial, Trump vilified immigrants, trans people, and queer people generally," they wrote on Instagram, before urging followers to vote against such divisive rhetoric. They also warned about the potential dangers posed by "white nationalist Christian politicians," calling on people to vote in defense of marginalized groups.

Although Van Ness has expressed concerns about the limitations of binary political choices, they made it clear that, in this election, the stakes are too high. "I'm leery of binary choices," they admitted, "but we have to focus on moving forward and trying to trust each other again," as opposed to "going backwards" to a period of historical oppression.

Van Ness has consistently voiced support for Kamala Harris, a relationship that started when the 'Queer Eye' cast visited the White House for Pride Month. During the visit, Harris and Van Ness discussed the strides made for LGBTQ+ rights under the current administration.

As the 2024 election draws near, Van Ness remains optimistic about Harris' leadership, especially following Joe Biden's endorsement of her after he dropped out of the race.

In a passionate endorsement, Van Ness wrote on Instagram: "I believe Vice President Harris will be President Harris! She has what it takes to lead an America that is safe, prosperous, and equitable for all!"