Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes 2025, walking the red carpet solo to celebrate her nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her role in "Challengers." The actress, known for her captivating performances, donned a strapless, burnt-orange gown designed by Louis Vuitton, turning heads as she arrived at the ceremony.

Zendaya, however, turned heads, not just for her captivating performance but also for a remarkable ring that sparked conversations among fans and attendees alike despite the noticeable absence of long-time partner Tom Holland.

The actress, known for her versatile roles and striking fashion choices, graced the red carpet wearing a breathtaking gown that perfectly complemented her eye-catching jewelry. The ring, adorned with exquisite diamonds, captured the spotlight and became a trending topic on social media within moments of her arrival.

Fans took to Twitter to share their admiration for both Zendaya's overall look and the stunning accessory. Many speculated about the significance of the ring, with some suggesting it could indicate an engagement. "Zendaya's ring is absolutely gorgeous! Could this mean something special?" one fan tweeted.

Alongside her dazzling jewelry, Zendaya's performance during the ceremony also drew praise. She presented an award and delivered a heartfelt speech that resonated with the audience. Her ability to connect with viewers has solidified her status as one of Hollywood's leading talents.

As the night progressed, discussions about Zendaya's ring continued to dominate social media platforms. The actress has long been a favorite among fans for her style and grace, and her latest appearance has only heightened their enthusiasm.

Despite being in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Tom Holland, the couple opted not to walk the red carpet together. Holland explained his choice in an interview with Men's Health, stating, "It's not my moment; it's her moment. If we go together, it's about us." This marked the third consecutive year that Zendaya attended the Golden Globes without Holland by her side since their last red carpet appearance together at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021.

Zendaya's nomination comes as no surprise, given her impressive portrayal of a retired tennis star turned coach caught in a love triangle in "Challengers." Her performance has garnered critical acclaim, further solidifying her status as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.

In past interviews, Zendaya has spoken candidly about navigating her relationship with Holland in the public eye. "We were both very, very young," she told British Vogue last year. "One day you're a kid at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man." She praised Holland for handling his rapid rise to fame gracefully.

Although they may keep their red carpet appearances separate, the couple is set to work together again in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of "The Odyssey," scheduled for release in 2026. Zendaya expressed comfort in collaborating with Holland, noting their chemistry during auditions and the safety she feels when acting alongside him.