Blake Lively fans are surely going to be disappointed.

The actress and husband Ryan Reynolds will not be appearing at the Golden Globes 2025, according to Deadline.

This is apparently the case even though Nikki Glaser, the host of the star-studded event, promised she will not be making jokes about Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni during her first appearance as host of the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The controversy has been consuming Hollywood discourse since Lively's accusations against her "It Ends With Us" director and co-star surfaced a few weeks ago, and a slew of lawsuits followed.

"I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be," Glaser recently shared to Yahoo Entertainment. "I also don't want to give his name any — I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore."

Meanwhile, Reynolds has remained silent about the legal controversy in spite of the growing tensions. He apparently expressed his views, though, by blocking Baldoni on social media.

Reynolds married Lively in 2012 and has four children with her.