This year, the Golden Globes is getting ready to get underway, with the first honor handed out being Best Supporting Actress, so the anticipation is thick indeed.

Fans and industry insiders alike are buzzing about with excitement—and understandably so, as Ariana Grande's performance is one of the reasons everyone is up in arms!

Fans have taken to social media in a frenzy of predictive hype, with many suggesting that Grande is a strong contender for the win.

Responses along the lines of "She's gonna win!" and "It's hers!" for using this platform, and the support from her fans was #Overwhelming. Others have gone so far as to say they're anxious for the outcome, with someone replying, "Same I can't I'm so f*ing nervous. Go Ari!"

The speculation isn't just among fans; industry pundits are cautiously weighing in. User Adam Leibowit commented, "Something tells me it's going to be Zoe Saldaña. Emilia Perez is very international, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is going to EAT UP.."

Still, it's mostly all about Grande, with many fans claiming the award means nothing if the win isn't hers. "If it's not Ariana, then what's the point?" one fan lamented.

Time will tell if Ariana Grande takes home the trophy as the ceremony approaches ahead of the singer-turned-actress powerful career milestone. Fans will be able to experience the thrills unfold live as the Golden Globes will be broadcast live.

The Best Supporting Actress is usually seen as a bellwether for the awards to come, so this moment is critical for the contenders. When the Golden Globes finally do take place, all eyes will be on Ariana Grande.

