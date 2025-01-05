Nikki Glaser succeeded Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy as the host of the 2025 Golden Globes, and she's seriously killing it.

During her much-awaited monologue, she came prepared, sniping at streamers Paramount+, Netflix, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo's "holding space" meme, and more.

Her jokes prompted waves of laughter in front of big shots seated at the front row.

Shockingly, the first woman to book a solo hosting at the Golden Globes didn't fail to surprise spectators with more of her antics when she blurted a risky "Diddy" joke.

"That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," commented Nikki, when Zendaya's film, "Challengers," was mentioned.

"Stanley Tucci 'freak off' just doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil," she continued, referencing rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex-trafficking indictment, where baby oil usage was revealed, ahead of his trial in May.

Unlike Jo Koy's poor performance last year regarding Taylor Swift and Barbie's boobs, Nikki's joke landed well with in-person viewers.

Her preparation pays off after she revealed she rehearsed the "Diddy" joke 93 times in front of a club audience as a stand-up comedienne, prior to using it at the prestigious event, the Business Insider reported.

"You won the genetic lottery (and) you're funny as hell," Glen Powelltold the media outlet CNN in response to Nikki's speech.

On X, Glaser also received rave reviews from viewers at home.

"2 minutes in and Nikki Glaser already outsold Jo Koy," wrote one commenter.

"This chic is funny," seconded another internet user.