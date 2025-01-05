When it comes to jokes at the Golden Globes, everybody knows that nobody is actually safe when it comes to the host's opening monologue.

Lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who are engaged, ended up being on the receiving end of host Nikki Glaser's jokes in this year's ceremony.

Glaser highlighted Gomez's nominations while the two, who were naturally seated together, appeared on TV.

"Selena Gomez is here," the comedian began. "A double nominee tonight for 'Emilia Perez' and 'Only Murders [In The Building]', and she's here tonight with her new fiancé Benny Blanco."

"And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie that granted that wish," Glaser quipped. "Man, lucky guy."

Blanco just chuckled and gave the singer a kiss on the shoulder, while Gomez actually laughed.

Social media users were quick to respond to Glaser's joke. Someone said that the couple "getting roasted at this year's #GoldenGlobes was the best part of show."

"Selena and Benny bracing for impact bc they knew Nikki was gonna roast them," another person wrote.

Another echoed similar thoughts, saying "Selena knowing the joke would come about Benny Blanco."

The two started dating in 2023 and got engaged in last year. Recent reports claimed they are not skipping on a prenuptial agreement.

Per a source from Life & Style Magazine, even though the actress loves the music producer and believes their marriage is going to last, a prenup guarantees some protection.