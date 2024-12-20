As the 82nd Golden Globe Awards approaches, newly announced host Nikki Glaser revealed the straightforward advice she received from former host Ricky Gervais during her interview with CBS Mornings.

While preparing for the prestigious ceremony, Glaser reached out to several experienced hosts for guidance.

Gervais, known for his memorable hosting stints, offered characteristically blunt wisdom.

"Be yourself. You're not one of them," he said.

He followed this with another piece of candid advice: "Don't try to walk out there acting like you're an A-lister. Just because you're invited–you wouldn't be if you weren't the host."

The comedian, who previously demonstrated her hosting abilities at the Tom Brady roast, also learned valuable technical advice from previous hosts, including Gervais, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler. They emphasized the importance of focusing on the home audience rather than trying to control the typically noisy in-person crowd.

Glaser's preparation for the role indicates her commitment to delivering a memorable performance at the ceremony. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will air on January 5th at 8 PM ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+ with Showtime add-on.

The seasoned stand-up comedian's approach to hosting, armed with advice from veterans of the role, suggests viewers can expect a performance that balances authenticity with the ceremony's traditional glamour.