Following her remarkable performance in "I'm Still Here," Fernanda Torres secured her inaugural Golden Globes award for best actress in a drama film.

Torres won against renowned figures like Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl," Tilda Swinton in "The Room Next Door," Kate Winslet in "Lee," Nicole Kidman in "Babygirl," and Angelina Jolie in "Maria," with the latter two being the top contenders for the category.

Fernanda Torres reacts to her first ever #GoldenGlobes win.



She is the first Brazilian actress to win the category. pic.twitter.com/QreWFYBPEJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2025

"My god, I didn't prepare anything because I was late already," Torres confessed.

"And this is such an amazing year for female performances," she added. "There are so many actresses here who I admire so much."

And the winner of Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama is Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/k3lPmYi7l4 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Many analysts predicted that Jolie would win Best Actress for her performance in "Maria." As the Golden Globes drew near, excitement rose surrounding the possible victors.

The New York Post noted the competition between Jolie and Nicole Kidman, stating, "It's Angie v. Nicole here. Both are terrific, but the sexually charged 'Babygirl' might be too edgy even for the Globes to go all the way with."

Screen Rant predicted, "All but one of the nominees are not tied to movies that have any other significant nominations."

"That really leaves the category up in the air, leaving voters to recognize a film that otherwise will not really be featured. As a result, I believe Angelina Jolie will be the Golden Globes' winner for Best Actress."

IndieWire said, "The win will most likely go to established movie star Angelina Jolie as an aging Maria Callas wandering around Paris in Pablo Larraín's 'Maria' (Netflix)."

Gold Derby also predicted Jolie to win Best Actress, "Jolie is leading the pack with 37/10 odds and a whopping 1,200 users forecasting her victory, which includes 13 experts, seven editors, and 11 of the site's top 24 users."

Jolie's reaction to Torres' win became one of the talks on social media, along with her stunning Golden Globes gown.

Alguém aí sentiu? Fizeram vídeo com as reações das derrotadas pela Fernanda Torres no Globo de Ouro. Vê aí a Angelina Jolie, Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet e Tilda Swinton. pic.twitter.com/EYguX961vg — GugaNoblat (@GugaNoblat) January 6, 2025

Additionally, her daughter, Zahara, was there to support her on the red carpet and during the ceremony.

Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughter Zahara to the golden globes. pic.twitter.com/RfcJuMmZ7S — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) January 6, 2025

The "Maleficent" actress' loss come after she recently finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt, marking the end of their eight-year dispute.

The decision to end their marriage was initiated by Jolie in Sept. 2016, after being together for 12 years and married for two, due to irreconcilable differences.