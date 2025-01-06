Rapper 2 Low recently appeared on One on One with Mike D podcast, where his "welcome home" interview unexpectedly went out with a bang — pun intended.

As 2 Low — real name Cedric White — is seemingly relaxed and sipping out of a tall white Coca-Cola cup, Mike D began to dive into the rapper going to jail at 15 and the importance of making good choices when something unexpected took place.

Expressing his sentiments on his mentality at that time, 2 Low began to causally dig into the pocket of his jeans, which would surprisingly discharge his concealed weapon.

The Rap-a-Lot records star, 46, looked shocked when a loud bang rang out in the podcast studio. The musician appeared to be frozen in momentary shock after the weapon discharged through his denim jeans. Mike D is seen holding his legs back.

"Who shot who?" Mike D asked, carefully examining those in the studio off camera. "Somebody got shot?"

"Naw! Low, you good Low?" a man off camera is heard asking the rapper. Seemingly too flustered to respond, 2 Low simply returned the question. "Y'all good?"

Mike D stood up to examine the rapper's legs to ensure he hadn't been hit. Before long, both men gathered their composure once it was obvious nobody had been hit by the unexpected stray bullet.

Fans took a first class flight to the comment section to share their opinion on the first-ever gun discharge on a YouTube podcast.

"Nonchalantly asking "Who shot who?" After a gun goes off 4 feet away from you is a level of insanity I hope to never encounter," one fan joked. "Finishing the interview with a blown out pocket is diabolical," a second laughed. "Glock with no safety, skin tight jeans, 1 in chamber, no holster, on drugs, start fidgeting in his pocket. What could go wrong?" a third teased.

Shortly after the shocking moment, Mike D and 2 Low began to wrap up the podcast, as the host exclaimed, "I ain't got nothin' else to say...I'm stuck!"

"This never happened on the One on One with Mike D, but tonight with my brother 2 Low...every time we get together we make history. So, I guess we just made history," Mike concluded.

No injuries have been reported at this time following the unexpected incident.