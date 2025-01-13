Keyshia Cole has become the latest celebrity to lose her home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Celebrity hairstylist and friend Jonathan Wright shared the news on Instagram, posting videos and images of Cole's completely destroyed property.

"Prayers to Freen and her Kids and family I ask everyone to send them a Prayer up lift her spirits," Wright wrote. "She was also affected by the Fire, like literally a week ago we in Miami to come home to this is crazy like mind Blowing Freenn wasn't gone say nothing I feel like she should cause this shii is crazy how this happened to everyone."

Cole hasn't spoken about the loss of her home, instead apparently having chosen to say nothing about the incident on social media.

The destruction of Cole's home adds to the growing list of celebrities affected by the fires. The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, have all evacuated their homes after receiving evacuation orders as the Kenneth Fire spread across 1,000 acres northeast of Calabasas.

Other notable celebrities forced to evacuate include Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, and Miles and Keleigh Teller. Ben Affleck was also among those who had to flee, initially seeking refuge at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home where their three children reside.

The fires, which began on Tuesday, January 7, have resulted in at least 10 fatalities, according to the L.A. County medical examiner. Thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed in what officials are calling the most destructive firestorm in the city's history.

The fires continue to rage on, with additional celebrities coming forward daily with new losses to report.