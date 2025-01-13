Jessica Simpson has confirmed that she and Eric Johnson, her husband of 10 years, are calling it quits.

The couple were together for a total of 14 years.

In a statement sent to Entertainment Tonight, Simpson said, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage."

The former couple share three children: Maxwell Drew (born May 2012), Ace Knute (born June 2013), and Birdie Mae Johnson (born March 2019).

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," said Simpson. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Rumors have swirled for months that the marriage is heading for divorce. Last November, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were "trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids' lives as much as possible."

The "These Boots are Made for Walkin'" singer began dating the former NFL tight end in 2010. They were married in Montecito in 2014.