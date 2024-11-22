Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson will spend the holidays together with their children, despite growing speculation about their marriage troubles.

According to 'Us Weekly', the couple, parents to Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, are prioritizing family harmony during the festive season.

"It's all about the kids and family," an insider revealed, noting that while the couple may be experiencing difficulties, they "don't hate each other."

That means the couple are planning to get into festivities with their children to make sure they have an enjoyable holiday even if their parents end up separated.

Recent signs of potential marital strain have caught public attention, including Johnson being spotted without his wedding ring and attending their children's school events solo. Simpson has also raised eyebrows by posting photos without her wedding band and sharing cryptic social media messages.

The couple's last public appearance together was a Valentine's Day date in Santa Monica, months after Simpson's effusive Instagram tribute to Johnson on his 44th birthday in September 2023. Sources claim they're currently "trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids' lives."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their relationship, the pair appears committed to maintaining stability for their children during the holiday season, though Simpson is reportedly "heartbroken" during this "incredibly difficult time."

Still, despite all the speculation, neither Simpson nor Johnson have gone public with any official news regarding their potential separation.

Simpson's younger sister Ashlee Simpson was asked to respond to the rumors, speaking to TMZ earlier in November.

When asked about her older sister's relationship, the younger sibling was quick to shut things down with a quick and curt "no" to their inquiries.

Despite the younger Simpson's insistence that nothing was going on with her older sister's relationship, that one single word does little to dampen the rumors given the rest of the evidence.