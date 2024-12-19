Jessica Simpson has unveiled a striking new appearance on Instagram, but some fans are expressing concern, stating that she "doesn't look like herself." This transformation comes amid reports of marital troubles with her husband, Eric Johnson.

Simpson drew attention for her dramatically styled, sultry Instagram image on Monday. The singer-actress is clad in a black jacket over a beige silk top and skirt, a fishnet bodysuit, and black-heeled cowboy boots.

She sported a striking makeup look, including bold false lashes and a full pout slicked with pink lipgloss.

She followed that up with a post in which she said she was excited to be releasing new music soon, writing, "I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul."

Fans reacting to the post, meanwhile, expressed mixed feelings about Simpson's new look. While many praised her bold style and makeup choices, others voiced their concerns, suggesting that she appears different than they remember.

Comments range from supportive messages celebrating her confidence to worries that the changes might stem from underlying stress or emotional struggles.

On the other hand, DailyMail reports that sources close to the singer, 38, claim the transformation is part of an effort for her to feel empowered and get her identity back amid continuing rumors of a split from her husband.

Simpson's relationship with Johnson, however, has been an "emotional rollercoaster," according to sources.

"Jessica is hurting because her relationship with Eric is at a stage where it is a complete drama and emotion-filled rollercoaster," a source told DailyMail.

The unnamed source noted Simpson believes that her husband does not entirely acknowledge her beauty, and therefore, she concentrates on upgrading herself through her looks and attire.

"And one way to make her feel good is by changing her look with clothes, makeup, etc. It takes her out of the seriousness of life and drowns out the business and difficulties of being a mom," the source said.

In recent weeks, rumors of the couple's impending split have intensified online due to Simpson posting Instagram photos without her wedding ring, as well as cryptic quotes about marriage.

Recently, friends have also reportedly reached out to divorce lawyers for her, indicating that she is ready for a major life change.

However, sources say Johnson is determined to win her back. An insider said: "Eric is not focusing on how she looks; he's focusing on getting her back and to be in love again."

The couple is a mom and dad to three children: daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace, 11.

Simpson, who just celebrated seven years of sobriety, also teased plans to get back into music after taking a break.

She explained that this return is personal and is meant to be an apology to herself for dealing with past adversity. She last released music with 2010's holiday album "Happy Christmas."