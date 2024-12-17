Jessica Simpson shocked fans with her dramatic new appearance, with many saying they "had no idea" it was her.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, December 16, the 44-year-old looked glamorous while posing in a recording studio, her blonde hair styled loosely and her makeup impeccably done.

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," she wrote in the post's caption, as she leaned back in her seat wearing a black blazer, white silk skirt, and matching top. The outfit was paired with a fishnet bodysuit and heeled cowboy boots.

Her new appearance left fans stunned. One commented, "Who is this, even?" Another added, "Would have never known this is Jessica Simpson." A third wrote, "This is a Jess Simpson body double."

Some fans even mistook her for Paris Hilton, while another called her "Jessica Kardashian." Others compared her new look to Ivanka Trump.

Despite the surprise, many shared praise for Simpson's look and expressed excitement for her upcoming music.

This isn't the first time Simpson's changing appearance has sparked conversation. Earlier this year, she displayed her curvier figure in a fitted gown that accentuated her cleavage, accessorizing with chunky rings and chrome nails.

Fans, however, were taken aback by the photos. One wrote, "I couldn't even tell who this was..." Another remarked, "New face? Why? She changed her classic nose. So sad." A third criticized, "Nails look demonic. Actually don't understand how this is attractive. Vanity is all I see."

Others reflected on her past appearance, with one admitting, "She was so pretty. I don't understand why she did this to her face."

The buzz around Simpson's appearance comes amidst rumors of trouble in her marriage. In July, she failed to mention her husband, Eric Johnson, on social media for their 10th wedding anniversary.

More recently, she posted a cryptic message while recording in Tennessee, writing: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

An insider revealed, "Jessica and Eric have had problems for years, even before the pandemic. It's sadly no surprise they could be heading for divorce." The source added, "Eric has often left Jessica alone at night to go out partying at bars, he didn't ever seem to care if anyone recognized him or not."

"She is sober now, so that's not her scene at all," the source continued. "He was even spotted at the likes of Hyde on Sunset, known for a younger crowd and celebrities, and didn't wear his ring."