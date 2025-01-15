Amid the recent destructive wildfires that swept through California, Heidi Montag is beginning the process of rebuilding her life.

Last week, she shared on social media how the home she shares with husband Spencer Pratt has been destroyed by the wildfire.

The 38-year-old broke down in tears, saying, "It really just comes in waves, but I just really want to go home."

"I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch," she added. "I'm so homesick."

A week later, Montag shared on social media that she went shopping for clothes.

"We're going to go shopping and get some clothes because I've been wearing the same T-shirt and jeans for days."

She went on, "I have, like, two outfits. So, we're at Marshalls."

In the video, Montag sifts through an array of sweaters and cardigans, voicing her wish to discover cozy and fashionable choices for the pieces she lost in the fire.

Commenters on her TikTok video praised the former reality star.

One person said on her video, "Heidi shopping at Marshall's just makes me love them more."

Another TikTok user said, "You're doing great Heidi. One minute at a time."

"She is one of us," a third said. "Love it!"

According to a fourth, "One thing I keep hearing you & Spencer say is that you're still thankful despite everything and that is so admirable."

Despite what happened to them, Montag has discovered a surprising ray of hope: her 2010 album "Superficial" has skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes.

This sudden surge in popularity can be attributed to Pratt's heartfelt call for fans to play the album in a show of solidarity during this difficult time. He even expressed his excitement by exclaiming, "Popstar Heidi Montag number one in iTunes America! Thank you everyone!"

"I don't even care if it goes away in five minutes," he said. "I got this screenshot."