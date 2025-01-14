A viral TikTok by user shannaigans is putting Lauren Conrad on blast for her silence after former "Hills" castmates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Los Angeles fires.

"No matter what went on with some TV show, what's happening in real life is real life. And Lauren knows that Heidi and Spencer have young children that they're doing a hell of a job raising," the TikToker stated, calling out Conrad's lack of support.

"It would be so easy right now to show that she is a good person and put out a post in support of Heidi and Spencer, post her music, do anything, say anything at all. But instead, it's just silence."

Pratt himself even endorsed the criticism, commenting "Facts" on the video.

While Conrad remains silent, fellow "Hills" alums Whitney Port and Lo Bosworth have stepped up, sharing TikToks urging fans to stream Montag's music.

The fan response has been overwhelming - Montag's 2010 debut album "Superficial" has shot to No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart, with its title track also claiming the top spot, making her the first artist in 2025 to simultaneously lead both charts.

"You guys really got Superficial to #1 on iTunes in multiple countries! I have no words for what you have done for me. My heart is so full," Montag tweeted in response to the outpouring of support.

Pratt continues rallying support, asking fans to boost Montag's monthly Spotify listeners from 1.2 million to 2 million. "Anyone here that has Spotify, please add Heidi to your Spotify," he urged in a recent TikTok.

Meanwhile, Conrad has not issued a statement or a response to the backlash, which has had several commenters discussing probable explanations for the star's silence. Some suggested it's possible she's been acting behind the scenes, and thus we haven't heard about her moves – though Pratt's comment seems to disprove that.

@lobosworth Replying to @Jas’mon the business account version of adding Heidi’s song to your vid. Go stream it on iTunes! 💗 ♬ original sound - Lo Bosworth

The Pratt household is now among the mounting of celebrities who have lost their homes and other property in the fires still raging in Southern California.