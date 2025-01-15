Former first lady Laura Bush's favorite movie is "Zoolander," according to her daughter.

Jenna Bush Hager spoke to actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller on "Today with Jenna & Friends" on Wednesday and shared that her mother's favorite movie is Stiller's 2001 film "Zoolander."

"I have to tell Ben something, which is that my mom's favorite movie is 'Zoolander'," Hager, 43, said.

"Oh my god, incredible," Stiller, 59, said.

Zoolander starred Stiller as male model Derek Zoolander who is trying to revive his career when he gets involved in a plot to assassinate Malaysia's prime minister. The film also starred Owen Wilson as Zoolander's rival model Hansel and Will Ferrell as fashion designer and assassination plotter Jacobim Mugatu.

"I wanted to get her in 'Zoolander 2,' but she was wise, she knew to stay away," Stiller previously revealed in 2016 that Bush turned down an offer to make a cameo appearance alongside Wilson in an orgy scene in the sequel to the hit comedy.

"We did a screening at the White House, which she invited all of her friends," Hager revealed. "And just this year — she's 78 years old — we were playing a family game and she wrote her favorite movie, everybody else wrote 'Shawshank' and she wrote 'Zoolander'."

"We love it," Stiller said.

-- With reporting by TMX