Lady Gaga sent fans into hysterics after a video of her surprise stop at a Burger King began circulating on social media.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter, who was born Stefani Germanotta, appeared to enjoy some downtime as she wandered around the fast-food joint in King City, California.

In a video that was later posted online, Gaga can be seen sipping on a soda while reading the menu.

Wearing an oversized black jacket with padded shoulders, thin black trousers, and platform boots, she looked at ease and unfazed by her environment.

this new video of gaga standing in a burger king and pointlessly walking two steps in random directions like an npc in an unloaded game chunk?!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IflHGXdVXu — adi (@perfectcelebrty) January 16, 2025

The video shows Gaga standing at the counter, waiting to place an order but looking up and around at the kiosks and then toward the door.

At one point, a young lady walks in right when Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, comes out of the bathroom. The two walk past the young woman, and her reaction is one of disbelief upon realizing just who walked past.

Social media users had a lot of positive things to say about the rare sighting of Lady Gaga living her normal life.

A user quipped that "she was so interested in the deal of the day, she wanted that $8 combo bad," while an artist even turned the clip footage into lo-fi album art, according to the Daily Mail, calling it "Burger Queen."

A different user commented, "She is just a normal citizen like us."