Michael Polansky is opening up about his whirlwind romance with Lady Gaga.

Polansky, co-founder and executive director of the Parker Foundation, detailed how the pair found love during a recent interview with 'Vogue,' where the "Bad Romance" singer graced the October cover.

When the two met, Polansky was struck by the 38-year-old's grounded realness. "I didn't know much about her and honestly wasn't sure what to expect. I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness – she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota," the philanthropist said.

As the two got together in December 2019, their relationship status was initially low-key.

"We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy that's essential for any relationship to develop in a real way – taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together," Polansky recalled of their union during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic was easier on her then you might think," he described. "She's used to being isolated because of her fame and was able to take so much of it in stride. I think she loved the chance to slow down. She's been operating at an unfathomable level of intensity for years and it's no secret it had caught up to her."

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, also spoke about their relationship for the cover story.

"The missing piece in my life was having real love," she told the publication.

Gaga and the Harvard University graduate met before the onset of the pandemic at Sean Parker's 40th birthday party. Cynthia Germanotta, the 38-year-old's mother, introduced them to one another. Gaga recalled that her mother plainly declared, "I think I just met your husband." However, at the time Gaga attested, "I'm not ready to meet my husband."

The two became engaged after rock climbing in April 2024.

According to 'Harper's Bazaar,' Polansky co-created the Parker Foundation — an organization that supports arts, global public health, and civic engagements, in 2015 — with Sean Parker. He is also on the board of California's Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which sponsors research on cancer treatment.

The Grammy Award winner made her first red carpet appearance with Polansky at the Venice International Film Festival.

She flashed her massive diamond engagement ring while attending the premiere of her latest movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' also starring Joaquin Phoenix.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' hits theaters on October 4.