"Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis says she once lent $5,000 to a down-on-his-luck actor before he got famous, and then he ghosted her.

Davis, 59, did not name the now-successful actor when she shared the story during Sunday's episode of her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast, but said he's now a household name and "lives out in the country with some children."

"I think this was before 'Sex and the City,' maybe between 'Melrose' and 'Sex and City' or maybe when I was on 'Melrose.' I don't know," she recalled.

She said she began dating the out-of-work actor, and noticed overdue bills and notices at his home threatening to shut off his utilities.

"And I was like, 'What's happening?' And then, I think he wrecked his motorcycle, which is, like, how he got around to his auditions," Davis said. "And I was like, 'Can I lend you some money?' Horrible mistake."

She said the loan "changed the dynamic" between the couple.

"But I just thought, like, I can help ... I should help this guy," she said. "He's so talented, which he is. Lend him money. I think it was all of $5,000 — a lot of money."

But once he had the money, he "stopped calling," so she decided to show up at his apartment, where she banged on his door.

"His dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog, but I was like, 'Is he in there and pretending that he is not there?'" she said.

Davis said the actor called her later and asked whether that was her banging on his door.

"And I was like, 'Well, yes.' ... I felt so embarrassed. Like, being messy," she said. "I just would love some acknowledgment or whatever, which is kind of a fantasy."

