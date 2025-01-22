In a recent interview, Zoe Saldaña opened up about the reasons for her initial hesitance to get involved with "Special Ops: Lioness."

The series also notably stars Nicole Kidman.

Saldaña, 46, spoke to the magazine about her role as Joe McNamara, head spy of the CIA's Lioness sector, in the thriller which debuted in July 2023.

The actress confessed she was initially opposed to tackle the role as it is the complete opposite of herself.

"I didn't feel I was cut out for it," Saldaña explained as quoted by the outlet. "I was convinced that I was going to fail."

When she was first offered the role, she was grappling with what she describes as her lifelong sense of "restlessness.

According to the actress, she was alsostarting to comprehend how her ADHD and dyslexia have shaped her experiences.

Saldaña called series creator Taylor Sheridan a year later. "He responded immediately, and he was like, 'We're f*****g waiting on you,'" she recalled.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña also revealed that the situation of the world back then made her reluctant to dive into a commitment that involves many seasons. "I just couldn't grasp the thought of committing to a multi-seasonal show when the world was about to end," she said.

Later on, Saldaña said she revisited the script and found it exciting and fascinating. "It was the most exciting thing I had read in a long time. It was absolutely thrilling; you couldn't put it down," she noted.

Something that attracted Saldaña to the role was that the film itself was about women who are living "under the radar."

"I do believe that the female spy has been around since the beginning of time," she stated.

Saldaña also weighed in on her character, saying "The reason why Joe was such an appetizing character for me is because for the first time, I didn't have to pull a muscle, like I always do," she said.

"Taylor has incredible writing and his monologues are quite powerful. Up until this project, I didn't believe that I could do that," she added.