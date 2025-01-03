Zoe Saldaña says she shared her first kiss with a girl, and her first celebrity crushes were "androgynous."

In an interview for W Magazine's best performances of 2024 series, the "Emilia Pérez" star, 46, was asked about her first celebrity crushes as a child, and revealed they were musicians Prince and Annie Lennox.

"There was just something androgynous about them," she told the outlet. "I love a woman who's masculine and a man who is feminine. I find that to be really sexy."

She went on to say she was around 13 or 14 when she had her first kiss — with a girl.

"I was that girl who said, 'Let's play house.' And that's why I wasn't invited to play at people's houses!" Saldaña said of the experience. "So I was already kissing a whole bunch of girls by the time I was 13, 14. Girls are such better kissers."

Saldaña married husband Marco Perego in 2013, and they share twins Cy and Bowie, 10, and Zen, 7.

This month, Saldaña will be at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards after being nominated for both for her performance in "Emilia Pérez," which also stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón. "Emilia Pérez" is the movie with the most Golden Globe nominations, at 10 overall.

