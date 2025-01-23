Colin Egglesfield has a message for fans after revealing he's been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

It's been 20 years since the actor — who was named PEOPLE's "Sexiest Men Alive" in 2005 — was first diagnosed with cancer, and has recently been diagnosed for the third time which was caught early on.

The Melrose Place star has been doing a lot of research and was proactive with the treatment he's been receiving from doctors, nurses, and staff at City of Hope cancer center in Phoenix, Arizona.

"It's not the hand that you've been dealt because you can't change that. It's how you play the cards that counts," Egglesfield, 51, wrote in an honest caption on Instagram. "I found this quote from an interview I did when I was 25 and it has served me well throughout my life including recently."

"The beginning to this year hasn't been the easiest, but in the spirit of what I said in my interview, this is another opportunity to decide who I choose to be in the face of uncertainty and challenges in my most recent cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, we caught my prostate cancer early and after a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals, I elected to be proactive and have surgery," he wrote.

"I'm so grateful for the amazing support and care I've received over the past few months from @cityofhopephx, Dr. Gellhaus and all the nurses, other doctors, and staff that have been instrumental in supporting me through this scary time," the star continued, before sending fans encouragement through their health journey.

"Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you're not alone with whatever you're facing and that it's important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it!"

The Oscar winner posted a reel of photos featuring him posing outside of the hospital, walking alongside staff in the hallways, a photo from his hospital bed, physical scars on his midsection, his favorite quote, and a celebratory photo wearing a shirt that says "Celebrate Life" and #Survivor.

"It all starts with a decision to commit to what you decide to be with whatever you're facing. I decide [sic] to be RESILIENCE, FAITH, COURAGE, GRACE and INSPIRATION. What do you choose to be?I'm also honored to be leading @cityofhope and their @cityofhopecancerfighters program next month and to be able to support others on their cancer journey. Let's go! You're not alone!" the star added.

"And fellas, be sure to get your PSA checked regularly. It saved my life!"

Egglesfield — known for his roles in Something Borrowed, The Client List, and All My Children — received overwhelming love and support from fans in the comment section who blessed him on his journey and sent their well wishes.