Boosie Badazz is clapping back at fans who have anything to say about him asking President Donald Trump for a pardon.

The musician took to X Wednesday, January 22 boldly declaring his legal issues detailing that he was recharged by Biden's DOJ of the same charge his son was pardoned from, adding that he's a "rapper and filmmaker from Baton Rouge" who was "targeted."

Pleading with the president for a pardon sent fans straight to the comment section where they gave their opinions on the matter. While some saw the rap star take the opportunity, others ridiculed him as a "begging a*s" individual.

That said, it seems Boosie — real name Torrence Hatch Jr. — is standing on his words, and maintained that people simply can't understand what he's going through.

"Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT. MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF. I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW," Boosie, 43, wrote via X.

"PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON.N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE .I WAS TARGETED," he continued.

When fans in the comment section showed a less than favorable response, Boosie responded to fans publicly, saying he was shocked to see so many people who don't want him to be pardoned.

"Lol, no. You were charged with possessing while dealing, not what Hunter was charged with. And maybe don't stream with a strap for clout on IG. F*****g, clown. Begging a*s...," one fan responded. "You better get your tap dancin shoes ready like Nelly," a second poked. "It's worth a try," a third added. "Your mouth was all sealed during the election, now begging," a fourth wrote.

"DAM I AINT NO SO MANY PEOPLE DONT WANT ME TO BE PARDONED.THIS "SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD "WOULD RATHER SEE U FALL THAN BE GREAT N NOT JUST WITH ME WITH ANY FAMOUS PERSON," the rapper responded.

"U BETTER KNOW " THAT SOON AS YOU GET INTO SOME S**T THEY GO KICK U WAY HARDER WHEN U DOWN THEN THEY LIFTED U UP WHEN U WAS UP WE GOTTA STAY OUTTA TROUBLE PEOPLE WANT U N PRISON AWAY FROM YOUR KIDS #itsfunnytothem CAUSE THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN."

However, Boosie wasn't done yet, as the rapper added choice words in his conclusion statement to fans. The rapper doubled-down that he plans to stand on his words, adding that it's his life and maintains that he deserves a pardon.

"N ONE MORE THANG. YALL SAYING I SHOULDNT ASK FOR A PARDON. SHUT THE F**K UP .IM GO KEEP ASKING . THIS MY LIFE . I ASKED BIDEN FOR ONE MONTHS AGO NOW IM ASKING TRUMP WHERE IM FROM CLOSED MOUTHS DONT GET FED. MY CASE WAS ALREADY DISMISSED I DESERVE A PARDON #arguewithyamoma," he concluded the rant.

In a recent signing of a plethora of executive orders upon reaching the Oval Office, in what's seen as a controversial move, Trump has given official pardons to roughly 1,500 January 6 prisoners, in addition to various pro-life activists.

Trump has also previously pardoned rap stars including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black before leaving office in 2021.