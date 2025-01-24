Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family has spoken out after President Donald Trump announced the declassification of assassination documents related to the late civil rights leader.

The president claims that Biden delayed disclosure of the records back in 2021, 2022, and 2023. According to a fact sheet released by the White House, releasing the files seek to "provide Americans the truth after six decades of secrecy."

Now, the late reverend's family has a particular request for the president 56 years after what they described as a "deeply personal family loss."

"Today, our family has learned that President Trump has ordered the declassification of the remaining records pertaining to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and our father, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

"For us, the assassination of our father is a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years. We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release," the statement continued.

"At this time, the King Family is not taking any interviews as they await further information," the statement released by Bernice King, concludes. Fans flooded into the comment section to weigh in on the unprecedented move, saying they are keeping the family in their prayers, while others were concerned about the family having to "relive" the trauma.

"Lifting y'all up. As soon as I saw it my heart sank for each of you," one fan wrote. "To have to relive this trauma publicly is unfair. Holding you close to my heart," a second wrote. "He wanna release everybody's files except Epstein because he knows his name is all up in there!" a third poked. "I wouldn't trust anything that comes from his administration, it's a joke," a fourth argued.

On Thursday, just three days after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the president went on to sign a plethora of executive orders.

The official White House announcement shared Trump's promise to "declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents. It's been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!" upon his "return to the White House."