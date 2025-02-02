The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was not just a night of musical celebration but also a platform for powerful messages.

It included a powerful address by up-and-coming pop star Chappell Roan, who took the opportunity to promote trans rights and underscore the importance of trans happiness.

"It's brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything, because I would not be here without trans girls," Roan said during the speech.

Roan went on to record her support for the trans community, saying: "So, just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you, and I'm trying my best to, really stand up for you."

The heartfelt message resonated with many in attendance and those watching worldwide. Social media sites lit up with words of encouragement, expressing gratitude for Roan's courage and activism.

User @Ivensplaisir wrote on X, "She absolutely deserves it. Talent, hard work, and heart. Seeing her shine on such a big stage is everything."

Another user, @ayuwaifu, stated, "queen behavior," encapsulating the admiration many felt.

Read more: Jaden Smith Wears a Castle on His Head as He Walks the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reception, some users wondered what Roan's message had to do with the event in the first place, with @tonybalogna sarcastically writing, "What do the Transformers have to do with the Grammys?" This mix of support and curiosity highlighted the diverse perspectives of the audience.

Chappell Roan's statement during her acceptance address reflected a growing trend within the music industry. Many artists are increasingly using their platforms to speak out on social justice issues.

Originally published on Music Times