Jaden Smith Wears a Castle on His Head as He Walks the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
Jaden Smith is no stranger to wearing outrageous looks to the red carpet, and the 2025 Grammys is certainly no different.
The son of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith hit the Grammys red carpet this year wearing a black castle on his head.
A cut-out hole on the castle allowed Jaden to show his face. He wore a black suit to complete his look.
The 26-year-old walked the red carpet with sister Willow, 24, who also turned heads with her chosen outfit.
Willow opted to match with her brother and wore a black embellished bra, matching micro shorts, an overcoat, and heels.
Social media users have expressed confusion over his chosen attire, with many heading to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.