Jaden Smith is no stranger to wearing outrageous looks to the red carpet, and the 2025 Grammys is certainly no different.

The son of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith hit the Grammys red carpet this year wearing a black castle on his head.

A cut-out hole on the castle allowed Jaden to show his face. He wore a black suit to complete his look.

The 26-year-old walked the red carpet with sister Willow, 24, who also turned heads with her chosen outfit.

Willow opted to match with her brother and wore a black embellished bra, matching micro shorts, an overcoat, and heels.

Social media users have expressed confusion over his chosen attire, with many heading to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Can someone please explain what Jaden Smith (Will Smith’s son) is wearing here at the Grammys and why? pic.twitter.com/YhEhquF5CN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 2, 2025

Jaden Smith you’re not a vibe bro pic.twitter.com/tSy6xyWTCp — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 2, 2025

Jaden Smith at the Grammys referencing Willem Dafoe pic.twitter.com/AjKuKpuNhY — Lore Breakers (@lorebreakers_) February 2, 2025