Jaden Smith is no stranger to wearing outrageous looks to the red carpet, and the 2025 Grammys is certainly no different.

The son of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith hit the Grammys red carpet this year wearing a black castle on his head.

A cut-out hole on the castle allowed Jaden to show his face. He wore a black suit to complete his look.

Jaden and Willow Smith
(L-R) Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 26-year-old walked the red carpet with sister Willow, 24, who also turned heads with her chosen outfit.

Willow opted to match with her brother and wore a black embellished bra, matching micro shorts, an overcoat, and heels.

Social media users have expressed confusion over his chosen attire, with many heading to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Jaden smith, Willow Smith