Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, who was popular for starring in the hit drama "Meteor Garden," has died at the age of 48. The news was confirmed via her agent by her sister, Dee Hsu, on Monday, who said Barbie died of pneumonia following the flu.

As reported by Focus Taiwan Barbie Hsu was on a family holiday in Japan for the Lunar New Year break when she began feeling unwell.

Her sister Dee Hsu said through her agent: "Our whole family came to Japan for a trip, and my dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us."

She added, "I was thankful that I was her sister in this life and that we got to nurture and hang out with each other. I am forever in her debt and will miss her!"

Hsu is survived by her husband, South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup, as well as her two children, a daughter, 10, and a son, 8, from her previous marriage to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Barbie Hsu was notorious for her role in the Taiwanese drama "Meteor Garden," which swept through Asia.

Her contributions to the world of entertainment will always be remembered and missed by fans and colleagues alike.

No details were given about the funeral arrangements.

