Kelly Osbourne is facing a tough beginning to her year, as she recently disclosed some alarming health struggles to her followers.

The 40-year-old shared photos on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 7 showing herself using a breathing device after revealing she had been running a fever of 100°F.

After first posting an image of a digital thermometer displaying her elevated temperature, Osbourne followed it up with another photo. In the image, she is seen sitting in what appears to be a medical setting, using a handheld breathing device. She candidly remarked, "So I may have developed pneumonia."

Osbourne expressed her disbelief over her ongoing health issues, captioning her earlier post with, "How is this happening? How am I sick again?" This comes on the heels of another fever she battled in late December. At that time, she shared a video on Instagram Stories, writing, "Day three of having a fever and a little cough."

In addition to her own illness, Osbourne's one-year-old son, Sidney, whom she shares with her partner Sid Wilson of Slipknot, was also unwell. Both were diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during a doctor's visit. Reflecting on her situation, she said, "Babies bounce back so quickly but I don't seem to be at all. I don't want to be sick anymore."

Sidney was also dealing with a double ear infection, but Osbourne noted he was faring better than she was. "He's such a trooper and he's doing so good," she shared.

Kelly and Wilson welcomed Sidney in November 2022, although they kept many details about his birth private. Kelly's mother Sharon Osbourne, however, revealed Sidney's name, leading Kelly to post, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

This wasn't the first instance of oversharing by her family. Earlier, her father, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed the baby's gender before she could. "I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' " she remarked. Despite her frustration, she added, "He is so excited that it's a boy."

Kelly and Sid have shared a friendship spanning over two decades, but they only confirmed their romantic relationship in early 2022. On Valentine's Day that year, Kelly wrote, "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."