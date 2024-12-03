Queen Camilla has opened up to the public regarding reducing her royal duties while she recovers from a reported chest infection.

The queen told guests at Buckingham Palace on December 3 that her recently diagnosed chest infection was actually a form of pneumonia, per 'PEOPLE.'

Although it's been reported that Camilla is recovering well, she continues to experience symptoms of post-viral fatigue from the infection, which was originally announced on November 5.

The 77-year-old arrived by car at the palace on December 3, where she appeared to be in good spirits. She stepped out of her vehicle solo, fixing her jacket as she walked up the steps.

It was announced that the royal would not be in attendance at the traditional kickoff at Horse Guards Parade in London, as she would have been out in the cold and would likely have to travel back to the palace by carriage. The statement came during the eve of the highly anticipated visit from the Qatari state, set to take place between December 3 and 4th.

In addition to her lack of participation at the Horse Guards parade, the queen will also reduce her role at the glam state banquet on the evening of December 3.

That said, she was transported to a luncheon set to welcome The Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

The Qatari royals are also set to hold several engagements with the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as other political figures.

The state visit kicked off Tuesday morning, where The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher were met by The King on Horse Guards, per 'Royal UK.' The Amir was reportedly invited to inspect a Guard of Honor formed of the 1st battalion Welsh Guards, per the British outlet.

The party then travelled back to the palace in a carriage where the Guard of Honor received the King and Queen's Royal Salute. The Band reportedly played the Qatari and British National Anthems. The queen is set to have photos with The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher but will retire for the traditional receiving line.

The queen spoke about having "a bit of sort of coughing going on" as a lingering aspect of her chest illness, prompting her to skip out on the 'Gladiator II' premiere on Nov. 13 and a Royal Variety performance days later on Nov. 22.

Queen Camilla seems to be taking each day as it comes while following doctor's advice, as post-viral fatigue can endure for weeks, per 'PEOPLE.'