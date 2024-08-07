Earlier this week, Ryan Gosling's green generic hat and a French pole vaulter's bulge went viral at the Olympics. Everyday is filled with heartwarming, funny and incredible moments at the Summer Games. And today is no exception.

Instead of going on the hunt to see what's trending at the Olympics, here are the most viral moments that took the internet by storm today.

Alysha Newman twerking after winning bronze in pole vault for Canada is quietly going viral:

Twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after Canadian Alysha Newman jumps 4.85 m in pole vault! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lcV9cdiB6b — ReelAesthetic (@ReelAesthetica) August 7, 2024

A videographer recording cyclists is going viral because he's on a motorcycle:

I don't usually watch the Olympics, but I think the bloke in front is cheating. 😐🤣 pic.twitter.com/5110nq4dMO — George (@6ftNewt) August 7, 2024

Kenneth Rooks' face of shock and disbelief after winning silver in the men's 3000m:

Quincy Hall's comeback to win gold in the men's 400m for USA:

NEVER doubt Quincy Hall. 😱



A EPIC comeback to win 400m GOLD! #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/qQJqfxrH9n — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

Taiwanese badminton players lay down after exhausting game:

one of the more geopolitically tense matchups of the 2024 olympics



taiwan beats china for gold medal in men’s doubles badminton



📷: afp pic.twitter.com/BaR2gSWm4r — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 5, 2024

Evan Fournier seals victory for France with a huge 3-pointer:

Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault record after clearing 6.25m:

Cole Hocker stuns during 1500m as he wins gold for the U.S.:

WOW. 😱



A STUNNING upset in the men’s 1500m as AMERICAN COLE HOCKER takes gold! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/wlq81lbvSO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Gabby Thomas is going viral for her many accomplishments in life after winning 200m gold medal: