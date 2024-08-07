Today in Viral Olympics: From Twerking Pole Vaulters to Exhausted Taiwanese Badminton Players
Earlier this week, Ryan Gosling's green generic hat and a French pole vaulter's bulge went viral at the Olympics. Everyday is filled with heartwarming, funny and incredible moments at the Summer Games. And today is no exception.
Instead of going on the hunt to see what's trending at the Olympics, here are the most viral moments that took the internet by storm today.
Alysha Newman twerking after winning bronze in pole vault for Canada is quietly going viral:
A videographer recording cyclists is going viral because he's on a motorcycle:
Kenneth Rooks' face of shock and disbelief after winning silver in the men's 3000m:
Quincy Hall's comeback to win gold in the men's 400m for USA:
Taiwanese badminton players lay down after exhausting game:
Evan Fournier seals victory for France with a huge 3-pointer:
Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault record after clearing 6.25m:
Cole Hocker stuns during 1500m as he wins gold for the U.S.:
Gabby Thomas is going viral for her many accomplishments in life after winning 200m gold medal: