Sandra Bullock is warning fans that she does not participate in social media, and accounts claiming to be her — or her sister — are fakes and scammers.

Bullock, 60, is issuing the warning after her 54-year-old sister Gesine Bullock-Prado revealed numerous imposter accounts on Facebook on Sunday.

"I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman," Bullock-Prado wrote alongside screenshots of some of the fake accounts.

Bullock-Prado said she reports the fake Facebook accounts to parent company Meta, but there has been a "lack of response." She also said she has had to "involve local law enforcement" in the scams, and they have been "outstanding."

"Strangely, [Instagram] handles these things and even informs me when someone creates an account that may be an imposter. But FB? Same company with same tech? Can't be bothered," she wrote. Instagram is also owned by Meta.

In a statement to People on Monday, Bullock said she has "concern" both for her family's safety and for fans who may be duped by the scammers.

"My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter," Bullock told the outlet.

"Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me," she said.

-- With reporting by TMX