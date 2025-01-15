Brad Pitt has spoken out following a shocking incident where a 53-year-old French woman was scammed out of nearly $1 million by someone impersonating him online. A spokesperson for Pitt urged fans to be cautious, stating, "This is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."

The victim, referred to as "Jane Doe," shared her story during an interview on French television. She revealed that the scam began in February 2023 when someone pretending to be Pitt's mother messaged her on Facebook. Soon after, the fraudster, posing as Pitt, began communicating with her directly, even proposing marriage and urging her to leave her husband.

Doe, married to a millionaire at the time, divorced her spouse and handed over $850,000 to the scammer, who claimed Pitt needed the money for kidney cancer treatments. To convince her, the con artist used fake photos of Pitt in a hospital bed and claimed his funds were tied up due to his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The deception unraveled when Doe saw a legitimate photograph of Pitt with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. She filed a police report in 2024 and is now undergoing treatment for severe depression as authorities continue their investigation.

Pitt's identity has been exploited in similar schemes before. In 2024, five people in Spain were arrested for extorting over $330,000 from two women using his name. The spokesperson for Pitt emphasized the need for vigilance against such fraud, reminding fans that Pitt does not use social media platforms.

This tragic case serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of online scams, particularly those targeting fans' admiration for celebrities.