Kid Rock recently reacted to the news of a 53-year-old French woman who was conned out of $850,000 by a scammer pretending to be Brad Pitt.

The woman, identified as Anne, revealed her story on the French news show Sept à huit, where she explained how the deception began in 2023. It started with a Facebook message from someone claiming to be Pitt's mother, followed by texts from someone impersonating Pitt himself.

Despite being married, Anne was drawn into what she believed to be an "affair" with the scammer.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, weighed in on the incident via X, sharing a link to the story.

"This has happened using my name and likeness many times," he wrote. "Hard to believe some people fall for it. Really sad, but if I am being honest, also really dumb. Sorry, no way to sugar coat it."

He added, "If it has happened to you or you feel you are being seriously trolled, contact the FBI. But beware and forewarned."

The post has already been viewed over 105,000 times. While Kid Rock did not provide specific examples of how his image has been misused, past reports have highlighted similar incidents.

In 2015, a scammer pretending to be Kid Rock targeted a woman on Facebook, and in 2022, Russian troll accounts allegedly used his likeness to spread misinformation.

Anne's ordeal escalated when the scammer persuaded her to send $9,000 to cover supposed customs fees for gifts. Later, she divorced her husband after the scammer proposed. When Anne received a significant divorce settlement, the impersonator claimed to need a loan for cancer treatments, even sending fake images of Pitt in a hospital.

Pitt's spokesperson addressed the situation, stating: "It's awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities. But this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."

Anne eventually realized she was being deceived after seeing a photo of Pitt with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. She has since sought treatment for severe depression, and authorities continue to search for the scammer.