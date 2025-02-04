Disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' mounting legal troubles could grow even more as 10 new lawsuits are expected to be filed against him in the coming days.

That is according to Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing dozens of Combs' accusers. He said he has plans to file 10 additional lawsuits against the rapper within the next seven to 10 days ahead of the March 1 deadline in New York.

The deadline will serve as the last day any victim of past sexual assault can file civil lawsuits in New York, regardless of the expiration of their statute of limitations, according to BBC News.

Combs is currently facing over 30 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

New Lawsuit Against Combs

Buzbee's announcement comes after he filed another civil lawsuit against the rapper on behalf of an unnamed male—identified only as John Doe—who claimed Combs sexually assaulted him in 2015.

The new suit alleged that the incident happened when John Doe attended an afterparty at QCs 20/20 where many well-known entertainers were using drugs. He claimed one of Combs' associates handed him a glass of Ciroc vodka from the rapper himself.

Doe said he drifted in and out of consciousness after taking a drink. He later woke up to find Combs groping him and said he believed the rapper performed oral sex on him. Doe added that he tried to fight off Combs but feared that doing so would cost him his chances of succeeding in the music industry.

Combs' Response

In a statement to Variety, the rapper's team vehemently denied the allegation and claimed it was a "publicity stunt." They also emphasized that Combs "never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Combs is currently being held in a prison in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled to begin in May on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.