Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged former assistant Phillip Pines recalled one sinister request the disgraced Bad Boy boss had for him that would "prove his loyalty."

According to Diddy's ex-senior executive assistant — who worked from him between 2019 and 2021 — Diddy once forced him to have sexual relations with a woman, which he spoke about in detail during Tuesday night's episode of The Fall of Diddy.

In addition to Pines' head-turning claims, others have spoken out in the shocking documentary, including former Danity Kane member D. Woods, ex-editor Danyel Smith, his ex-girlfriend Kim Pasion, and more.

"I remember hearing the words, 'Prove your loyalty to me,' " Pines claimed in a pre-recorded interview.

"He grabbed me by the shoulders, kind of gave me a quick massage, like a coach would give a player that's about to enter the game, and handed me a condom, pushed me to a girl that was on the couch, a guest," he continued.

Diddy's assistant recalls sickening moment he was ordered to have sex to prove his 'loyalty', bombshell doc reveals https://t.co/4qcw2vgaLa pic.twitter.com/mgQTCm3wxW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 28, 2025

The unnamed woman gave her consent to Pines before engaging in the sexual act, however, Pines claims he only participated due to his fear of retaliation from the Bad Boy entertainment boss. "He got me. It was a circus. He did whatever he wanted, and we were just at his disposal," Pines alleged. "He's a predator."

"I mean that in a sexually charged way, in a manipulation way. He has an innate ability to make you feel comfortable and to make you do things for him that you would never do," he claimed.

In addition to the shocking pressure to perform, the former employee added that he was instructed to supply for what the fallen music mogul called Wild King Knights, providing a "laundry list" of items.

"We usually had a laundry list of items that included lights, alcohol, marijuana, ketamine, Molly," Pines stated. "You have mushrooms on the top there ... baby oil and AstroGlide [lubricant] are very important; candles, incense, Apple TVs, electronics, computers, iPads. Obviously there was, you know, male libido supplements, stuff like that."

Pines elaborated on the women, the environment, and even gave details on just how Diddy, 55, would allegedly lure girls in to participate in such acts.

"A lot of times, there were girls that were under the radar, didn't have a lot of influence. I think that speaks to the type of situations people were put in," Pines explained. "A lot of times, you have [Combs] with a young female, and there's a power dynamic there. A more impressionable girl is easier to reel in, as opposed to somebody who might be a celebrity who's not going to do too much of that, or give some pushback."