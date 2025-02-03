Chopper "Young City" Barnes has spoken out about Sara Stokes' allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, strongly disputing her claims in a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Barnes, who was also part of MTV's Making The Band, where he became one of six members of hip hop group Da Band, did not hold back when addressing Stokes' accusations, stating that his firsthand experience contradicts her statements.

"Imma be honest. I just can't be fake, bro. So Imma keep it G, it's all respect and love for Sara, you know. But at the end of the day, I would say, I don't think that's true," Barnes said when he was told about how Sara felt "violated" by Diddy.

"We had the Making The Band penthouse. Diddy used to come downstairs like, three, four in the morning, bro, and tell Sara, 'Come on,' and she would get up and go with him. She'll come back down about four hours later. Hair messy, makeup all smeared up, drunk and look like she got f****d. And she did that at least three to four times, multiple times. So I don't think that that's true, that that man violated her."

Barnes claimed that Stokes was a willing participant in her interactions with Diddy, 55, and believed that these encounters would benefit her career.

He added: "I think that she was ecstatic, she was bucked up, and she couldn't wait to f**k him, and that's just my opinion. And everybody used to talk about Sara f*****g Diddy anyway around the Bad Boy office. I just don't feel like Sara was telling the truth, because I seen it with my own eyes. You know, Diddy f*****g on that girl — she was not feeling violated or nothing. She was happy, and she thought that courtesy of her f*****g on him that she was going to get privileges. And Diddy threw her to the side like she was nothing."

In the new Peacock documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Sara described witnessing disturbing incidents during the filming of Making the Band. According to her, Diddy once told a band member, "You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh."

Sara also claimed how she "didn't want to be around him [Diddy] unless there were cameras. He touched me in a place that he shouldn't have. That was inappropriate, and I felt intimidated."

"I'm definitely nervous. ... I haven't said anything for so long, and it's built up," she said during the doc.

Barnes and Sara Stokes were chosen alongside Dylan Dilinjah, Frederick "Freddy P" Watson, Lloyd "Ness" Mathis, and Lynese "Babs" Wiley as members of Bad Boy Records Da Band back in 2002.

The group, known for walking from Manhattan to Brooklyn to grab cheesecake for the Harlem native, released one studio album, Too Hot for TV, in September 2003.