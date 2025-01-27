D. Woods, former singer of Bad Boy Records' girl group Danity Kane, has broken her silence on the alleged "troubling interactions" she had with now-disgraced music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The singer spoke in depth about her experiences during an interview with Good Morning America, where she expressed that she felt like "a piece of meat" while under his leadership during her time with the group between 2005 and 2008.

What began as D. Woods — real name Wanita Denise Woods — celebrating her acceptance into the group by declaring "Bad Boy for life," turned into a "scary" environment where she and her group mates were at the mercy of Combs' alleged harsh antics.

"The day we were chosen, I was like, 'It's Bad Boy for life baby!' " Woods, 41, told ABC News' Amy Pilgrim in an interview shared Monday, January 27. However, Woods dug deeper, alleging that Diddy created a work environment which was often verbally abusive to her and her fellow bandmates (Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres, and Aubrey O'Day).

When asked why now is the right time for her to tell her story, she believes her "truth" will really be "heard and considered and believed," as she tells all just months ahead of the fallen rap star's trial, set for May 2025.

"He did it in different ways with all of us," she claimed. "Picking and prodding, just a way to chip and knock away but then praise you."

The Making The Band 3 star also appears in the highly anticipated Discovery Investigation docuseries, The Fall of Diddy, described Diddy as a mogul "who could make your dreams come true," however, endured trauma throughout the process.

"I can see myself standing in those dark, scary, predatory spaces and hearing somebody say some of the most degrading things to me," Woods claimed in the docuseries. When asked to elaborate on what exactly was "predatory," the singer described only feeling valued for her "sex appeal."

"Somebody constantly treating you like a piece of meat. Only valuing you for your sex appeal. In some of the environments it was even scary to be by yourself," the platinum-selling vocalist alleged.

The success of the group took a turn when Aubrey O'Day — who's spoken unapologetically regarding Diddy's fall — was fired from the group, eventually leading to her firing as well. She also claimed to have witnessed his alleged inappropriate interactions with her former band mate. "How do we survive this?"she recalled asking O'Day, adding that there was nobody to tell.

When Pilgrim asked if she fears "any retribution," Woods exclaimed that she in fact does, and sometimes questions whether she should "stop talking," but maintained that "not talking hasn't changed anything either."

According to Woods, if she could tell Diddy, 55, anything — she wouldn't say a thing "As long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back."

Investigation Discovery's The Fall of Diddy is set to premiere on Discovery+ on Monday, January 27 and January 28 at 9 p.m.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has denied all allegations against him.