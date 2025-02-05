Kacey Musgraves denied rumors that she was unhappy about losing the Best Country Album Grammy to Beyoncé after social media buzzed with speculation over her reaction to the announcement of Cowboy Carter as the winner.

Videos circulating online showed Musgraves clapping with a serious expression, leading many to believe she was unhappy. Some social media users took to X to share how they noticed her facial expression.

Musgraves' team quickly addressed the speculation, dismissing the rumors as baseless. A representative for the 36-year-old singer told E! News that the claims were exaggerated and aimed at creating unnecessary tension between two accomplished female artists.

They clarified that Musgraves did not display any negative reaction during the event.

"It's a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other. There was simply no scowl or expression made," the representative said.

Musgraves Defends Beyoncé's Country Album

Despite the online chatter, Musgraves has been open about her support for artists crossing into the country genre.

In a 2024 interview with The Cut, she shared her thoughts on Beyoncé's country venture.

"The more the [explicit] merrier. I don't really care. It doesn't affect what I'm doing. It doesn't affect me. I've always been just doing my own thing. It's just fun to watch," Musgraves said.

Beyoncé Wins First Country Album Award

Beyoncé, 43, appeared genuinely surprised as she secured her first-ever win in the country album category, marking a historic moment in her illustrious career. Taking the stage to accept the award, she acknowledged the significance of the victory while addressing the challenges artists often face when navigating genre labels.

In her heartfelt speech, Beyoncé spoke about the importance of artistic freedom, emphasizing that musicians should not feel confined by industry expectations or traditional classifications. She encouraged fellow artists to embrace their creativity and push boundaries, reinforcing her commitment to exploring diverse musical influences.

Her win not only highlighted her versatility as an artist but also sparked conversations about inclusivity in the country music industry, further cementing her status as a boundary-breaking icon.