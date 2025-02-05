Michelle Williams is making a powerful return to Broadway with her role in "Death Becomes Her," six years after stepping away from the stage due to mental health struggles.

In an interview with Good Morning America on February 3, the 45-year-old actress and singer shared her journey of overcoming depression and her hopes for the future.

In 2018, Michelle Williams had to leave her role in "Once On This Island" after only two weeks due to ongoing mental health struggles, E! News said.

Despite seeking treatment earlier that year, she realized she wasn't well enough to handle the intense demands of a Broadway schedule.

Reflecting on the experience, she admitted that she feared her Broadway career was over, thinking she would be seen as unreliable.

The star of "Destiny's Child" recalled how her battle with depression started long before her Broadway struggles. She opened up about the pressures she felt during her time with the girl group, remembering how she had initially attributed her feelings to being tired from their busy schedule.

However, she later recognized that she had been suffering from depression.

"Had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I've been suffering from depression," she shared.

Michelle Williams Overcomes Challenges in New Broadway Role

Despite these challenges, Williams now feels empowered.

"It's great to be back," she said about her new role in "Death Becomes Her," a stage musical based on the 1992 film.

According to People, this is the first time she has originated a role on Broadway, an achievement that brings her joy and pride.

"I feel like I've already won," she said, acknowledging the immense support she has received, especially from her former bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who attended the opening night.

Looking back at her journey, Williams emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health. She now advocates for others facing similar struggles and is working toward becoming a certified life coach.

Through her own experience, she encourages others to seek help and find their anchor during tough times.

"You have to be anchored," she noted.