Machine Gun Kelly is focusing on personal healing following his split from Megan Fox.

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared glimpses of his introspective journey on social media just two months after their breakup.

Kelly posted a photo of himself sitting inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber to his Instagram Stories. A hyperbaric oxygen chamber is a pressurized space where patients breathe pure oxygen to treat injuries, infections, and other conditions.

To recall, Kelly shared on social media that he used hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to heal from his painful blackout tattoo. His recent post shows that he is still using HBOT.

Dressed in a pink pullover and blue sweatpants, he was seen journaling while holding a red notebook, a hand-shaped bookmark, and a copy of Paulo Coelho's novel "The Alchemist," noting that he was reading the book "for the 4th time," E! News said.

His post indicated a focus on mental clarity and self-improvement as he moves forward in this new chapter of his life.

In addition to his inner transformation, Kelly, also known as MGK, has also undergone a striking physical change. In January, he debuted a completely new look, swapping his signature clean-shaven face and bleach-blond crew cut for a rugged beard and a tied-back hairstyle.

The transformation continued with extensive new tattoo work, covering much of his upper body. When revealing the ink on social media, he wrote, "For spiritual purposes only."

MGK Focuses on Self-Growth

Despite his efforts to focus on self-care, MGK continues to face personal challenges. Earlier this month, Megan Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, made pointed remarks that appeared to be directed at him.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Green called out MGK, urging him to "be honest for once in your life."

The comment came after reports surfaced that Fox and MGK's relationship had ended on bad terms, with sources claiming that communication between them has completely broken down.

According to Newsweek, Fox and MGK, who first met in 2020 on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass," had a tumultuous relationship marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Their engagement, which was announced in 2022, ultimately did not lead to marriage. Now, with a baby on the way, the former couple faces the challenge of co-parenting while navigating their separation.